Up to 500 new jobs at Donegal pharmaceutical plant

Up to 500 new jobs are set to be created at the Abbott pharmaceutical plant in Donegal Town.

The company says it plans to expand its existing manufacturing facility, which will lead to the creation of hundreds of new positions.

The jobs will be created over the next few years.

The plant currently manufactures and distributes Abbotts’ FreeStyle and FreeStyle Lite brands of blood glucose test strips.

It was established at the Lurganboy site in 2006.

