Union boss brands Donald Trump 'a vicious bigot'
A UK union leader has branded President Donald Trump a "vicious bigot" and vowed that health workers will lead protests if he ever visits Britain.
Dave Prentis, general secretary of Unison said it was "heartening" to see opposition to the US president's "sexism and racism".
He told Unison's annual health conference in Brighton it was "great" that a UK visit had been postponed.
He said: "We know the real reason that vicious bigot abandoned his plans, he would have faced us at the airport and on the streets.
- Press Association
