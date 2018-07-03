Unemployment rate falls to 5.1%; Lowest level since 2007
Irish unemployment was lower again in June, falling to 5.1% from 5.2% in May.
The number of unemployed is down 22% in the year to June, accelerating from a -15% pace in December 2017.
Unemployment is now at the lowest level since October 2007 with a much lower rate of labour force participation today.
- In June 2018 the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1% for males, down from 5.2% in May 2018 and down from 7.2% in June 2017.
- The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for females in June 2018 was 5.2%, unchanged from 5.2% in May 2018 and down from 5.9% in June 2017.
- The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed in June 2018 was 64,600, down from 67,000 in May 2018. In June 2018 the seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed was 55,500, a decrease of 600 when compared to May 2018.
- The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 11.4% in June 2018, a decrease from 11.8% in May 2018.
Summary points for June
