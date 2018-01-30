Unemployment down to 6.1%

The unemployment rate is down to 6.1%, official figures have revealed today.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) 143,700 people were out of work in this month - a fall of 28,600 over the course of the last year.

The report also found youth unemployment (people aged 15-24) was at 13.7%.

Overall the CSO said its monthly unemployment monitor recorded 83,600 men and 60,100 women out of work this month.

Unemployment has steadily fallen since it peaked at 16% in 2012 and is now back at levels not seen in almost 10 years.

- PA