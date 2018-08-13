Ulster Bank to sell 5,200 mortgages to Cerberus

Ulster Bank is to sell more than 5,000 non-performing mortgages to a US vulture fund.

€1.4bn worth of loans that are in arrears will be sold to fund Cerberus.

Ulster Bank said no mortgages that are being paid on time, and no one who has engaged with the bank on an arrangement will be affected.

The bank said it will be in touch will all those people who are having their loan sold.

Those customers will be given 90 days notice of the sale.

The portfolio includes 2,300 private home mortgages and around 2,900 buy to let properties.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Finance Michael McGrath has criticised today's announcement and said in effect the bank is outsourcing the enforcement activity on these loans.

"While it is certainly the case many of these mortgages have been deep in arrears for some time, the net effect of the transaction remains that another bank is outsourcing its dirty work to a US vulture fund.

"What tools does Cerberus have at its disposal for dealing with these loans that Ulster Bank doesn't have?

"The bottom line here is the banks and the Government are simply washing their hands of the problem.

"It is not clear from the Ulster Bank statement whether these mortgages are being bought by a regulated or unregulated entity and this is something the bank needs to clarify. "

Digital Desk