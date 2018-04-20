Ulster Bank appoints Gervaise Slowey to board of directors

Ulster Bank has today announced the appointment of Gervaise Slowey to its board of directors.

Ms Slowey is an independent strategic consultant following a number of years of managing large organisations both in Ireland and internationally.

Her most recent executive role, to the end of 2016, was that of chief executive of Communicorp Group Ltd., one of the largest independent media groups in Ireland, UK and Eastern Europe.

Prior to that, she was global client director for Ogilvy Worldwide.

Gervaise is also an independent non-executive board director of Eason PLC.

Ulster Bank chairman, Des O’Shea said: “I welcome the appointment of Gervaise to our Board of Directors.

“She brings a wealth of international experience across a number of industries to the table as well as an in-depth expertise in identifying and understanding customer needs which we will leverage as we pursue our ambition of becoming the number one bank for customer service, trust and advocacy.”

- Digital desk