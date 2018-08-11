UKTV channels return for Virgin customers
Virgin Media and UKTV have reached a long-term agreement which will see all of UKTV’s channels and services restored to the Virgin Media Ireland TV service with effect from today.
Virgin TV customers can once again enjoy programming from the likes of Dave, Gold, Alibi and W.
These channels include UKTV original programmes such as Taskmaster, Judge Romesh, and Emma Willis: and the very best of the archive from BBC, ITV, C4 and more.
UKTV’s programming on Virgin TV Anywhere will also return so customers can watch programmes out of the home and on the move.
"We listened to the feedback from our customers over recent weeks and have worked hard to reach this agreement with UKTV," said Paul Farrell, VP Commercial at Virgin Media Ireland.
"We are pleased that our TV bundles are now even bigger through our commitment to investing in quality TV programming."
