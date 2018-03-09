UK retailer shares drop

Back to Business Home

UK retailer, John Lewis Partnership, said the weak pound and higher costs will squeeze its profit this year, in the latest sign of the deepening crisis on Britain’s shopping streets.

The department-store chain warned of further pressure on profits, after earnings-before-exceptional-items fell 22% in the latest fiscal year.

The Ftse-350 General Retailers Index slid as much as 0.7%, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Next, and Marks & Spencer all lower at one stage.

The warning from the owner of UK grocer, Waitrose, adds to the distress among UK store-owners contending with the rise of Amazon.com and other online retailers, as the Brexit-induced weakness of sterling, and a rise in the minimum wage, lift their costs.

Toys ’R’ Us’s UK unit, and electronics chain, Maplin, have begun insolvency procedures, while apparel chain, New Look, is shutting stores and cutting jobs in Britain.

“We expect trading to be volatile in 2018-19, with continuing economic uncertainty and no let-up in competitive intensity,” John Lewis said. “We, therefore, anticipate further pressure on profits”. John Lewis cut the bonus it pays employees to 5% of salary, down from 6% a year earlier.

Like other UK retailers, John Lewis has been implementing more flexible working arrangements, in a bid to hold down staffing costs, amid increases in the UK’s minimum wage.

The profitability of Waitrose dropped, as the company decided to improve its competitiveness by not passing on all cost inflation, instead lowering prices on hundreds of products.

It’s also been revamping stores, adding sushi counters, and other features, at Waitrose stores.

Waitrose is facing intense price competition from larger supermarket groups, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrison’s, as well as from fast-growing German discounters, Aldi and Lidl.

John Lewis said its department stores, however, fared better, with operating-profit-before-exceptional items up 4.5%, helped by stronger fashion and electrical sales.

Bloomberg and Reuters

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • Virgin Atlantic has unveiled three new economy tiers to compete with low-cost airlines

    It will give travellers on a budget more options.

  • Banks tap huge margin on buy-to-lets

    A huge gap between the low-interest rates that UK banks charge landlords for their buy-to-let (BTL) loans and the elevated levels charged in Ireland has widened to record levels, as Irish lenders tap a huge premium on their loans.

  • Adidas Ireland 5% profits boost helped by Pogba

    Sales of Manchester United Paul Pogba replica shirts and Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid tops helped the Irish arm of Adidas to increase profits.

  • ECB inches toward start of rate hikes

    The ECB is inching closer to a time when it will end its huge bond-buying programme of pumping money into the financial system, which will signal the start of hikes in interest rates for the first time since the crisis, writes Eamon Quinn.

  • EU puts Irish tax back on radar

    The Government could do more to close off loopholes that multinationals use to avoid paying tax, the European Commission has said in a report that again thrusts Ireland back in the spotlight over the tax affairs of foreign-owned firms.

World Markets