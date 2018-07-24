UCC lauded by Ibec for staff wellbeing programme

By Pádraig Hoare

UCC has become the first third level Irish institution to be recognised by business group Ibec for its commitment to staff health and wellbeing through initiatives such as yoga, personal finance advice and sleep workshops.

The university was awarded with Ibec’s KeepWell Mark, which came after it was audited on its health programmes for its 3,000 staff.

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said UCC reflected his organisation’s commitment to the “importance of health and prosperity in the workplace”.

“That’s why we’ve introduced the KeepWell Mark, an evidence-based accreditation that recognises and celebrates organisations that put the wellbeing of employees at the forefront of company policy,” Mr McCoy said.

UCC said that as well as a five-year plan to improve employee wellbeing and professional development, it also provides a wide range of classes, workshops and initiatives for staff members.

These include samba and art relief classes, yoga and mindfulness sessions and workshops on themes such as stress management, personal finance and sleep, the university said.

Staff members can take part in regular physical activity classes, often led by staff, while regular health checks are conducted, it added.

UCC staff wellbeing and development advisor at UCC, Sylvia Curran said: “We are committed to enhancing staff health and wellbeing and have taken the responsibility for the planning, design and delivery of an appropriate organisational staff wellbeing plan to ensure these needs are addressed.”