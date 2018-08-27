Uber planning to roll out electric bike scheme, but not in Ireland yet
There are no plans to introduce an electric bike scheme by Uber into Ireland.
In an interview with the Financial Times, the company's CEO revealed the plans to bring the bike scheme to cities as a replacement to cars during rush hour.
An Uber spokesperson said it will not be introduced here for the moment, but they aim to roll it out in more cities as soon as possible.
