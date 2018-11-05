Tyndall signs major multi-year deal with Analog Devices

Cork's Tyndall National Institute has signed a multi-year, multi-million euro research agreement with Analog Devices (ADI).

The long-term, strategic partnership continues two decades of research and development collaboration between the global semiconductor firm and Ireland’s ICT research centre.

The news was welcomed by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, who said: “We have long recognised the essential role that Tyndall plays in world-leading research and innovation and we welcome its continued growth as a leading global research centre for ICT.

"The recent commitment of an additional funding through Budget 2018 demonstrates the Government's support. This latest announcement from Analog Devices further exemplifies the value of Tyndall’s research and its positioning internationally.”

Denis Doyle, Vice President and General Manager, Analog Devices said that ADI’s long-established Ireland operations have contributed substantially to its global leadership position.

He said: “This strategic agreement with Tyndall builds on the long-term relationship between our two organizations and further strengthens our research agenda in Ireland. It will enable us to collaborate on core technologies of mutual interest for communications, energy, agri-tech and advanced manufacturing”.

"We are delighted to be working with this global leader on industry-focused research which will have real impact for Analog,” said William Scanlon, CEO of Tyndall.

“The agreement enables Analog to tap into Tyndall’s multiple research centres ‘under one roof’, covering materials, processes, circuits, advanced manufacturing and application engineering to meet Analog’s requirements for the future.”

While they have not disclosed specific research themes, they said the deal will "enable the pooling of knowledge and expertise between academia and industry, including research, intellectual property development and talent acquisition".

“Tyndall provides a unique environment with a cycle of innovation involving chemists, physicists, electronic and process engineers and system-level expertise, to allow new technologies to be conceived, produced and tested on-site at Tyndall, a key aspect of our new product development cycle. This is a key strategic relationship for ADI in Europe.” said Leo McHugh, VP, Global Industrial Business Unit at Analog Devices.