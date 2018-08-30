Tusla CEO Fred Mc Bride to step down from role

CEO of Tusla, Fred Mc Bride, is to step down from his role and to depart the organisation at the end of September.

In a statement, Mr Mc Bride acknowledged the work done by the 4000 staff within Tusla.

"I want to acknowledge the hard-working staff of Tusla and their unstinting commitment in the delivery of child and family support services nationally.

"I also want to thank the members of the Tusla Board for their ongoing support of the entire management team throughout some very challenging periods of my tenure, and to acknowledge in particular the Chair of the Board, Norah Gibbons at this time."

Mr Mc Bride first joined Tusla as its Chief Operations Officer in October 2013 and was appointed to the role of CEO in February 2016 following the retirement of Gordon Jeyes.

In a communication issued to staff this afternoon, the Deputy Chair of the Board, Mr Rory O’Ferrall said they had accepted with regret Mr Mc Bride’s decision and thanked him sincerely for his contribution to the organisation over the past five years.

He added that while operating against a very challenging backdrop, it was widely recognised that Mr Mc Bride and his team had also presided over a period of considerable reform in which several important milestones has been reached in the advancement of child protection, welfare and support services for families in Ireland.