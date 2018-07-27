Tullamore Dew wins international whiskey award

The world's second largest Irish whiskey brand has won the Worldwide Whiskey Trophy.

Tullamore Dew won at the International Wine & Spirits Competition for its 18-year-old single malt.

The Worldwide Whiskey Trophy has not been won by an Irish whiskey since 2009.

Now in its 49th year, the annual IWSC was created by wine chemist Anton Massel, who, in 1969, had the idea of creating a wine and spirit competition which was based not just on organoleptic judgement but where all entries also had to undergo chemical analysis.

"Working on the Tullamore Dew 18 Year Old Single Malt was a two-year mission to craft an extraordinary whiskey that embodies the complex character, subtle sweetness and triple distilled smoothness that define the best of Irish Single Malt," said Brian Kinsman, Tullamore Dew Master Blender.

"The quality of the aged stocks is comparable to the very best Highland single malts, but the triple distillation and our four-cask finish are what set this whiskey apart as one of the best in the world.”

The Tullamore Dew single malt range has already collected an impressive array of awards. Tullamore Dew 18-year-old single malt was awarded a Master at the 2016 Global Irish Whiskey Masters competition. Tullamore Dew 14-year-old single malt won Gold medals at the 2016 Global Irish Whiskey Masters and International Spirits Challenge Awards 2016.

"We have a treasure chest of outstanding aged single malt, most of which is used for our core triple blended range," said John Quinn, Global Brand Ambassador of Tullamore Dew.

However, we released a limited amount for the enjoyment of single malt enthusiasts. It's so good, I signed my name to every bottle.

"This award recognises that Tullamore Dew continues to be at the forefront of innovation, elevating the overall quality of Irish whiskey."

Tullamore Dew 18-year-old single malt is a 41.3% ABV triple distilled, single malt whiskey, available now in a limited volume release.