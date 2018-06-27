Trump warns Harley-Davidson: We won’t forget

US president Donald Trump has warned Harley-Davidson “we won’t forget” about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas.

He is also suggesting the company will lose out to competitors as a result of the move.

Mr Trump tweeted that Harley-Davidson, which already has some production in foreign markets, “should stay 100 percent in America”. He said that he had “done so much for you, and then this”.

Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

The Milwaukee-based company said on Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the US and the European Union.

Mr Trump Tweeted: “We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!”

The president had earlier warned that any shift in production “will be the beginning of the end”.

- Press Association