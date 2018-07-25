Trump firm to invest €168m in Scotland golf resort

Rodney Jefferson

Donald Trump’s real estate company plans to spend £150m (€168m) building homes, vacation cottages and sports facilities adjacent to the golf resort the US president owns in northeast Scotland.

Donald Trump on his golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, earlier this month. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Trump Organisation said in a statement it submitted the proposal to Aberdeenshire Council for approval. It adds to the £100m investment in the golf course and hotel at the site on the North Sea coast.

The expansion, like the existing investment, will be paid for by the company with no external financing, it said separately. The project has been fraught with controversy over the years.

Mr Trump clashed with environmentalists, local residents and the Scottish government over the investment in Aberdeenshire.

His Scottish investments also failed to make money based on the latest filings. Losses at Trump Turnberry in western Scotland more than doubled to £17.6m in 2016 and widened to £1.4m at the course in Aberdeenshire.

President Trump’s visit to Scotland this month for a weekend break sparked protests in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Neither Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon nor any of her government welcomed him. Ms Sturgeon stripped the then Mr Trump of his status as a business ambassador for Scotland following remarks he made about Muslims in 2015.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire said yesterday the council hadn’t received the planning application as of yesterday morning.

Once it does, it usually takes a few days to validate any document before it becomes public, he said.

Bloomberg