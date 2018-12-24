Tourism Ireland launch initiative to increase visitors from 'vital' US market

A major tourism drive is being kick-started today in the US.

Tourism Ireland is going to have a week-long campaign in New York, LA, Minneapolis and Dallas.

Chief Executive, Niall Gibbons, says the American market is vital to Irish tourism:

"We have doubled the number of visitors from that region over the last seven years and we are looking to grow them again," he said.

"Between the US and Canada next year, we expect to see in excess of two million visitors which is a significant number and has played a very important role in market diversification which is a key strategy in the context of Brexit