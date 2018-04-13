Topaz rebranded to Circle K in €55m investment

Service station Topaz will be rebranded as Circle K announces a €55m investment in the group.

Circle K, an international chain of convenience stores, announced today that it would be putting €35m towards the development of four new sites within the next two years.

It will also invest €20m in rebranding Topaz.

The new service stations will be built in two locations in Co Kildare, as well as sites in Gorey in Co Wexford and Athlone in Co Westmeath.

240 new jobs will be created over the two years, bringing the company's number of full-time employees in Ireland to just under 2,400.

420 service stations will be rebranded in the next two years, with all Topaz canopies changing to Circle K. The Re.Store brand will be replaced. however the existing and renowned food offering will remain.

n 2016, Topaz was purchased by Canadian convenience store group Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT). Circle K is the global fuel and convenience brand of ACT.

The chain was founded in 1951 in El Paso, Texas, United States. It employs more than 125,000 employees globally and has 15,700 stores in over 20 countries worldwide.