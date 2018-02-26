Tipperary Crystal settle packaging dispute with Wexford-based giftware seller

By Ann O'Loughlin

A dispute between the owner of the Tipperary Crystal brand and a giftware seller over the alleged passing off of trademarks on the packaging of items offered for sale has been resolved.

Last October Allied Imports Ltd, which is the owner of Tipperary Crystal which is known for its crystal, glassware, ceramics and jewellery brands, sued Co. Wexford-based Kavanagh Giftware Ltd.

The action was over the alleged unlawful use by the defendant of Tipperary Crystal marks on packaging of certain goods, including mugs and cups, being offered for sale by Kavanagh Giftware.

Kavanagh Giftware had rejected all claims against it including it had infringed Allied Import's intellectual property rights. The case had been admitted to the fast track Commercial Court list.

When the matter was mentioned before Mr Justice Brian McGovern today the judge was told the case had been resolved and could be struck out.

Allied Imports and its director Mr Robert Scanlan's claims centered on the use by Kavanagh Giftware of a grey and white coloured graphical representation on the outside and the inside of the packaging of items being offered for sale by the defendant.

The plaintiffs claimed this breached their copyright.

The defendant had been offering the allegedly infringing products for sale through its retail outlet in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford and online.

It was further alleged Kavanagh Giftware was engaged in the wholesale distribution of the infringing products to other retailers in Ireland.

It was claimed the unauthorised use of the Tipperary Crystal mark had caused confusion with the public.

File photo of a Tipperary Crystal box.

Allied Imports Ltd and Mr Scanlan had sought various orders against the defendant, including injunctions restraining Kavanagh Giftware from allegedly infringing their trade marks and allegedly passing off the goods and damages.