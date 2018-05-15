Three Irish companies win €7m in the latest round of Horizon 2020 SME Instrument

Three grants amounting to €7 million have been successfully secured by three Irish companies in the most recent round of Horizon 2020 SME Instrument funding which received 1280 applications from all over Europe.

AuriGen Medical, Atxa Therapeutics and Metabolomic Diagnostics were among the 64 projects granted €110 million funding in this round with AuriGen Medical ranking at number one.

All three Irish companies operate in the lifesciences field and are supported by Enterprise Ireland. The €7m funding is to further progress the developments of their innovations to be market ready.

Irish companies have acquired almost €62 million to date through the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument which aims to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a radically new idea, underpinned by a business plan, for rolling out marketable solutions and with ambitions to scale internationally.

The national support network for Horizon 2020, the EU’s programme for research and innovation, is funded by the Irish Government through Enterprise Ireland. From the programme’s inception in 2014 to January 2018, Ireland has secured over €513 million through Horizon 2020.

Congratulating the three companies, Imelda Lambkin, the National Director for Horizon 2020 said: “Ireland’s highly innovative SMEs have a strong success rate in Europe for the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument and we are delighted that three more have won significant funding in this round.

"The success of Irish companies at a European level is built on Enterprise Ireland supports which aim to develop the innovative solutions and capability of SMEs to win Horizon 2020 funding.”

