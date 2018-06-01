Thomond Park firm revenues rise 30% to €2.6m

By Gordon Deegan

The firm that owns Thomond Park posted an operating profit as gate revenue for the Munster stadium doubled to €2.6m in the 2016/17 season.

However, the stadium recorded a net loss of €774,000 when depreciation costs were taken into account.

The Thomond Park Stadium Company had an operating profit of €234,000 in the year to the end of June, against an operating loss of €150,000 in the previous year.

Stadium manager John Cantwell confirmed that revenues climbed 30% to €2.6m.

He said it had tapped revenues by more knockout matches including the Pro12 semi-final and Champions Cup quarterfinal at Thomond, as well as a match against the Maori All Blacks.

“There was additional license fee income and bar and catering revenues resulting from these matches,” Mr Cantwell said, adding he was very happy with the performance.

He said: “We continue to be heavily dependent on the success of the Munster team and we are constantly looking to ways of driving our non-match day revenue.”

However, he warned that revenues in the latest season would likely fall back. The firm employs eight people at a cost of €359,346.

Its accumulated losses largely made up of non-cash depreciation costs total almost €11m. Its cashpile increased to €175,060 from €27,662 .