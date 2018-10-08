The Monday Interview: I Love Limerick ‘born out of pride in my hometown’

It’s been 10 years since Richard Lynch launched the I Love Limerick campaign to counter the battered image of his native city. He tells Pádraig Hoare about how perceptions have since changed.

It’s been a year of celebration for ubiquitous Limerick presence Richard Lynch — not only has the Treaty County been crowned All-Ireland hurling champions but his creation I Love Limerick has just turned 10 years old.

I Love Limerick has covered events major and minor over the past decade, with Mr Lynch at the forefront of promoting the region. He has engaged with countless organisations to promote their message through PR, video, photography, digital channels, and other means. Mr Lynch’s motivation is simple, he says — an intense patriotism for his region.

Richard Lynch

“Through news stories, a series of documentaries, interviews, social media, and photography, the I Love Limerick project aims to encourage a wider respect and pride for the city by focusing on the wealth of interesting, talented, and motivated people who live, work, and create here by highlighting everything positive about Limerick.

“As I Love Limerick shows the positive side of Limerick to the world, we enhance Limerick tourism, culture, and business, enticing people both domestically and abroad to experience the positive aspects of Limerick. We are operated and designed to showcase a new Limerick that is vibrant and entertaining and we thereby contribute towards the advancement of its social regeneration,” said Mr Lynch.

That involves events for the voluntary and community sector to create opportunities for collaboration between communities, according to Mr Lynch.

We team people up and teach them how to utilise each other’s skills. Individuals, organisations, enterprises, community groups can come together to create cross-functional networks, in order to deliver powerful marketing economies of scale.

“Our Limerick team has many individuals all talented in their own field working together to promote the city and county and all it has to offer. We have created internships, work experience, and job opportunities for a diverse group of professionals throughout Limerick, aiding them to develop their craft and cultivate relationships with other professionals and organisations,” he said.

I Love Limerick came about in 2008 when Mr Lynch came back home from New York City for family reasons.

“In 2008, after 15 years in New York, I decided to move back permanently to Limerick to mind my parents full time as their carer. They were both elderly and my mother had Parkinson’s disease for over two decades.

“At the time Limerick was getting what I felt was an unfair reputation in the media. Yes, Limerick had her troubles and no one was denying that but the city was also being used as a scapegoat by the national press. No one highlighted the crime in other cities to such an extent. This constant deluge of negative press was really affecting the livelihood of the Limerick people. Busloads of tourists were literally bypassing the city. Limerick has always been the underdog. Always.

Richard Lynch, founder of I Love Limerick, at the Treaty Stone on Clancy Strand, Limerick. Mr Lynch has been at the forefront of promoting the city. Pictures: Brian Arthur

“I was living in New York and had this awful impression of my own hometown but this all changed when I moved home. I was blown away by all the talented, creative people living in Limerick,” he said.

Mr Lynch wanted to organise Limerick LGBT Pride and turn it into a week-long festival.

“I wanted the festival to be integrated and inclusive and that was the birth of I Love Limerick. I Love Limerick was born out of Pride. My pride in my hometown and the LGBT festival itself. Since 2008 I have been involved in Limerick LGBT Pride and this past year I was honoured to be the Grand Marshall of the Limerick Pride Parade 2018 for over 10 years of service to Pride.”

While he might be the public face of I Love Limerick, Mr Lynch is adamant it could not have survived without the buy-in and support of many in the city.

“I had been doing public access TV for years in New York so when Limerick Pride 2008 was over I decided to take I LoveLimerick.com and develop it into a Youtube channel to make videos that would depict Limerick in a positive light. From there it developed into the website it is today. I would not have been able to do this on my own. You are only as good as the people you work with and I have some amazing people on our team, such as photographer Dolf Patijn, who have been with me on the journey since the beginning.”

He added:

I get emotional thinking about it, to be honest. Yes, it’s a wonderful time for Limerick but it didn’t come easily and came through serious hard work from various individuals and groups within Limerick. This was definitely a group effort.

On a personal note, being crowned Limerick Person of the Year 2011 in front of his parents Florence and Eric was important because without them, his project may not have survived.

“They meant everything to me. After my mother passed I found a case of newspaper clippings that she has collected about my work. There would have been no I Love Limerick if it were not for my parents Florence and Eric as they instilled this pride and love for Limerick in all their children.”