Thai-owned hotel chain sizing up Irish entry

Back to Business Home

International hotel chain, Vienna House, is considering a move into the Irish market. It is taking on alternative accommodation providers, such as Airbnb, writes Geoff Percival.

The Austrian company — owned by Thai real estate developer, U City — is broadening its appeal to the modern traveller, via a new brand that offers more than just a hotel room. A range of accommodation choices — hotel room, family rooms, studio apartments, even office space to rent — will be offered under one roof.

The new ‘Vienna House R.evo’ brand is described as a ‘tribrid’ model, incorporating elements of hotel, hostel, and serviced-apartment accommodation. The first of the new properties will open in Munich, later this year, and the group has short-term plans to open in Glasgow, Bangkok, Budapest, and Hamburg.

The initial focus is on centrally located sites, in mid-to-large sized cities, and the company is also looking at Dublin, as a potential location. It is likely to expand through a franchise, rather than a centrally-owned model.

Vienna House, which was acquired in early 2017 by U City, for nearly $350m, already operates 34 hotels, but these are all under its more mainstream product offerings and are located in central and eastern Europe in Slovakia, Russia, Romania, Poland, Austria, Germany, France, and the Czech Republic.

“Vienna House R.evo is the way people are today — mobile, uncomplicated, curious, and open-minded. Technology has changed us, and it is time that we give these new ways of life the space they deserve,” said Vienna House chief executive, Rupert Simoner.

“Construction is scheduled to begin this year. Demand is high, and we are already looking at other openings.

“The aim is to conclude up to three projects a year with the Vienna House R.evo brand,” he added.

Tourism accounts for 4% of the Irish economy, when measured in GNP terms, and the sector is the State’s largest indigenous employer. However, while hotel visitor numbers remain on the up — despite a drop in UK visitors, due to Brexit uncertainty and a weakened sterling — the Irish Hotels Federation has warned against complacency and called for more targeted investment to help develop “new and engaging products”.

Recent figures proved demand for alternative accommodation sources is strengthening; by showing that Airbnb generated around €500m — through users’ spending habits — for local economies around Ireland in 2017. The company said it is spreading tourism benefits beyond traditional hotel areas.

Nearly 90% of Airbnb guests seek out the company’s accommodation listings for holiday or leisure stays, rather than for work.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • 222 senior staff paid a total of €62m at Bank of Ireland in 2017

    Senior executives in Bank of Ireland were paid almost €62m in 2017, an average of €430,000 each.

  • Nama data case is ‘serious concern’

    Nama’s failure to provide Cork property developers Michael and John O’Flynn with all personal data held on them is “stark and frightening for citizens”, a legal expert has said.

  • Lane to act on bank culture

    Serious questions remain about the culture of banks and the extent to which boards and senior management are really living up to their promises of putting the customer first, the governor of the Central Bank has said.

  • Boylesports eyeing new international markets

    Boylesports expects to have a significant highstreet presence in the UK and an online offering in at least one emerging market within the next year.

  • ECB inches toward start of rate hikes

    The ECB is inching closer to a time when it will end its huge bond-buying programme of pumping money into the financial system, which will signal the start of hikes in interest rates for the first time since the crisis, writes Eamon Quinn.

World Markets