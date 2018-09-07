Tesla stock plunges after Musk ‘smokes marijuana’ during web interview

Shares in Tesla tumbled as the markets opened on Friday after company boss Elon Musk appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview and the company’s accounting chief left after a month in the job.

During a podcast shown on YouTube, Mr Musk inhales from what the host says is a combined marijuana-tobacco joint.

The chief executive was appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience. The joint was provided by Rogan, who said it was legal.

On Friday the company announced that chief accounting officer Dave Morton had resigned after a month, citing public attention and the fast pace of the post.

The company announced the departure in a regulatory filing. It said Mr Morton had no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or financial reporting.

Shares fell about 7% as trading opened on Friday.

- Press Association