Tesla secures land in China for first factory outside US

Electric car maker Tesla says it has secured land in Shanghai for its first factory outside the US, pushing ahead despite mounting US-Chinese trade tensions.

Tesla said it had signed a “land transfer agreement” on a 210-acre site for the factory.

It announced the plan for a Chinese factory in July after the Beijing government said it would end restrictions on full foreign ownership of electric vehicle manufacturers.

Those plans have gone ahead despite US-Chinese tensions over Beijing’s technology policy.

Washington imposed penalty tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing retaliated by raising duties on imports of American products including electric cars.

China is the biggest global electric vehicle market and Tesla’s second-largest after the US.

- Press Association