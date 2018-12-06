Tesco workers in Sligo take strike action

Workers have gone on strike at Tesco in Sligo today, in what could be the start of a nationwide action.

Pickets began from 5am at the store on O'Connell Street in the town until the store closes at 11pm.

Members of Mandate have downed tools, as they say the company's refused to engage with workers on pay and conditions.

Another picket will be held on Friday week, while Carrick-on-Shannon workers will strike on Saturday the 22nd of this month.

Divisional Organiser of the union's north-west division, Ciaran Campbell, says they felt Tesco did not address their grievances.

And so it begins. Tesco workers on the picket line since 5am demanding their right to trade union representation and calling on management to respect all agreements made by the company. #TogetherWeAreStronger — Mandate Trade Union (@MandateTU) December 6, 2018

"We then notified the Workplace Relations Commission in late-September/early-October that we were going off to consult with our members because we felt that these collective grievances were not being dealt with properly," said Mr Campbell.

"And also that we felt that the company had stepped out of its own procedures.

"As a consequence of that consultative exercise, our members requested that we ballot for industrial action."

Digital Desk