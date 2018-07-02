Tesco seeks competition boost and price cuts in alliance with France’s Carrefour

Tesco is to form a “strategic alliance” with French retailer Carrefour as part of efforts to cut prices and get a leg up on competitors.

The long-term deal will be covered by a three-year framework and see the two companies form a “strategic relationship” when dealing with global suppliers.

It will also entail the joint purchasing of their own-branded products.

A statement explained the alliance will “enable both companies to improve the quality and choice of products available to their customers, at even lower prices thereby enhancing their competitiveness”.

Tesco and Carrefour claim the agreement would also create “significant opportunities” for their suppliers.

A formal agreement is expected within the next two months.

Photo: Jon Super/PA)

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: “By working together and making the most of our collective product expertise and sourcing capability, we will be able to serve our customers even better, further improving choice, quality and value.”

The move could give Tesco an extra edge against competitors, including discounters such as Aldi, Lidl and Asda.

The sector in the UK is also contending with the planned £12bn merger of rivals Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The announcement also comes hot on the heels of Tesco’s recently completed £3.7bn takeover of wholesaler Booker.

Tesco shares were down around 0.4% in early trading.

- Press Association