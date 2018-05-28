Tesco opens new €30m store in Liffey Valley, creating 175 jobs

Tesco Ireland is opening its biggest store and with the greatest amount of employment in eight years today.

The new environmentally-friendly €30m Liffey Valley Tesco Extra store has created 175 jobs and is being officially opened this morning by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy and Tesco Ireland CEO Andrew Yaxley.

The vast majority of the 175 jobs have been recruited locally within the Liffey Valley area. Tesco now employs over 13,000 people in Ireland and over 5,000 in Dublin alone.

The Liffey Valley store is part of Tesco’s €70m national store investment plan. A Tesco Extra in size, it is located at Fonthill Road, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and features 60,000 square feet of shopping space and over 440 free car parking spaces for customers.

Pictured at the official opening are Robbie Kelly, Tesco Liffey Valley Store Manager, TV presenter Lucy Kennedy and Tesco Ireland CEO Andrew Yaxley.

With retail units including Tesco Mobile, Vision Express, Costa Coffee, Holland & Barrett and more the store will offer customers a relaxed and hassle-free shopping experience.

Tesco Ireland CEO, Andrew Yaxley, said: “Tesco Ireland is really committed to ensuring that our stores play a big part in local communities. We are very proud that the vast bulk of the 175 jobs at this Liffey Valley store are going to local people.

This new environmentally-friendly flagship store will boast an extensive range of fresh food, groceries, beers, wines and spirits as well as an exciting range of F&F clothing, toys and home-wares. Providing a totally new and enhanced type of shopping experience for customers in the area, we look forward to working with local suppliers and becoming a strong and vibrant part of the community.

The new Liffey Valley store is a carbon-efficient design which includes in-built energy-saving measures, advanced lighting, heating and cooling systems and waste recycling facilities. The store layout showcases Tesco’s continued focus on fresh, local and seasonal produce.

Officially opened by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy, new customers were welcomed into the new store by a vintage food truck which served up Tescofinest mouth-watering Irish burgers and steak sandwiches.

Special offers are available across the store in celebration of the opening. The store will also feature a range of family-fun activities for kids from Thursday to Saturday this week including face painting, free ice-cream and balloon modelling.

Apart from the new jobs for local people, Tesco Extra Liffey Valley will be immediately supporting the community in other ways too.

The store will be donating €1,000 every eight weeks to local good causes through the Tesco Community Fund with Liffey Valley Rangers FC, Quarryvale Community Centre and the Clondalkin Youth Band the first community groups to benefit.

The Tesco Community Fund has to date donated over €3m to over 11,500 causes in Ireland.

Other worthy causes who could benefit from the Tesco Community Fund are encouraged to visit the store for a nomination form or nominate online at www.tesco.ie.

The store will also be donating its surplus food to local charities that need it most through Tesco’s surplus food donations programme.

Since 2014, Tesco has donated 5.8 million meals of surplus food and as part of its No Time for Waste commitments and by 2020 no food fit for human consumption will go to waste from Tesco stores.

Tesco supports over 480 Irish suppliers and 13,000 Irish farming families and recently became a verified Bord Bia Origin Green member. Tesco Ireland was officially recognised as a Great Place to Work in February 2018.

It directly employs over 13,000 people and offers the highest average rates of pay in the industry and market leading benefits.