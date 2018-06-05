Tesco is Ireland's most popular supermarket for the first time since 2015

Tesco has reclaimed its position as most popular supermarket chain for the first time since 2015.

According to market share figures released by Kantar Worldpanel today, the retailer now has an overall share of 22.3%, followed by SuperValu and Dunnes with shares at 22% and 21.8% respectively in the Irish supermarket market.

In the 12 weeks ending May 20th, Tesco grew its sales by 4.5% which was growth far exceeding the overall market increase of 2.4%. SuperValu sales grew by just under 1% during this period, while Dunnes saw a 2.6% increase in customers for the first time in 12 months.

Douglas Faughnan, consumer insight director at Kantar Worldpanel, said: “A strategic emphasis on volume sales, particularly through its private label offering, has been key to Tesco becoming Ireland’s biggest grocer once again. While value sales are robust, growing at 4.5% on last year, volume performance has been even stronger. "

Sales of brand-name items have also been helping boost performance at Aldi and Lidl.

“Combined, private label items at Aldi and Lidl still account for over 90% of sales, but both retailers have expanded their branded ranges to attract shoppers and encourage more spend from existing customers," said Mr Faughnan.

Kantar Worldpanel highlights that the introduction of the sugar tax in Ireland on May 1st has not yet been reflected in volume sales of soft drinks.

Volume sales in May were up 4.8% on the same period last year, but this could also be attributed to warm weather over the bank holiday weekend last month.

