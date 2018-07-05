Teenage Saturday workers a dying breed, report into ‘Gen Z’ finds

Teenagers working a Saturday job in the UK are a dying breed, a major survey into “Generation Z” has suggested.

Some 42% of 16- and 17-year-olds were studying and working simultaneously in 1997, but the figure had dropped to just 18% in 2014, according to a report by Ipsos MORI.

The long-term decline, which pre-dates the recession, may be down to an attitude change among Gen Z, fewer of whom want part-time jobs and instead prioritise studying, the report suggested.

Gen Z teenagers prioritise education over part-time jobs, a survey found (David Jones/PA)

The analysis comes as the eldest of the cohort, born from 1996 on, are entering adulthood, and suggests they are better-behaved, more trusting, and less materialistic than their Millennial predecessors.

And they are closer to parents, with two-thirds of children in secondary school talking to their mother at least once per week about important issues – compared with just 51% in 2001.

Bobby Duffy, managing director of the Ipsos MORI Social Research Institute, said Gen Z had been the subject of “spurious claims and myths” and “wild speculation”, but “putting a whole generation into a box is never smart”.

There has also been a “stunning” shift in trust, with Gen Z nearly twice as trusting of other people than Millennials at the same age (61% in 2017 compared with 36% in 2002), the report added.

Gen Z also appear to be dropping binge-drinking over fears about the risks, with just 36% of 13- to 15-year-olds trying alcohol in 2016 – down from 72% in 2000.

But they are only half as likely to get sufficient levels of exercise as Millennials were 10 years ago.

Mr Duffy said: “They face some really tough conditions, particularly in Western countries like Britain – a tough economy, rapidly changing labour market, all-encompassing technology that brings new threats as well as opportunities, polarised politics and long-term trends like increasing obesity.

“But so many positive aspects shine through from our study – their interest in social action and ethical consumption, their trust in others, their dropping of some past bad habits, their openness to difference on sexuality, gender and immigration.”

- Press Association