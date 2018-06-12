Technology firm announces 100 jobs for Ierland

Technology company eBECS have announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Ireland.

The company, which has been in operation here since 2016, specialises in delivering Microsoft business applications.

The new roles are spread across Microsoft Certified Professionals and both their graduate and return-to-work programme.

Successful applicants will be entitled to work from home or anywhere within Ireland.

Minister for Business, Heather Humphreys, said “Its unique business model, whereby the staff can work from home, means staff can be based anywhere in the country.

timg]eBECSjobsannouncementJun2018_large.jpg[/timg]

"This is a really exciting, innovative, company which is paving the way for more flexible and family-friendly forms of working and I wish them well for the future."

James Finnegan, eBECS Ireland Country Manager, said: “eBECS has been excited by the capabilities of our existing staff in Ireland and the digital transformation that it has provided to our customers.

"We are now looking to accelerate the hiring of additional talent from Ireland. We feel the ability for our staff to work from home, or anywhere within Ireland provides staff with a unique work/life balance.”