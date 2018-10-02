Technology company SOTI to create 150 jobs in Galway

Canadian technology company SOTI has announced it will create 150 jobs over three years in Galway.

The mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) device management solutions provider will open a new office in the county as part of its expansion into Ireland.

The business hopes to make Ireland a European tech hub and will make an initial investment of over €20m.

50 jobs will be created straightaway, with a further 100 to be added over the next three years.

The company currently has 10 global offices and a workforce that will exceed 1,000 employees by the end of 2018.

OTI President and CEO, Carl Rodrigues, said that the company plans to strengthen its European footprint with a permanent presence in Ireland.

“Ireland forms an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, as it has developed an excellent reputation for being a technology-based economy, home to a vast array of tech companies – from giant multinationals, to new start-ups.

"Galway is already home to many Fortune 500 companies, making it a particularly attractive destination to source experienced development and sales talent.”

Commenting on the new SOTI Galway office opening, Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment Sean Kyne said: “A successful economy is one in which businesses of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups to local SMEs to multinationals, are supported to develop and grow.

"In a similar way, SOTI helps businesses to succeed through mobile and Internet of Things device management solutions.

SOTI’s decision to choose Galway for its new office is a further boost to the city, the county and the West of Ireland and perfectly complements our strategy of developing the Atlantic Economic Corridor.

The investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland

IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley said that SOTI is a welcome addition to the ever-increasing portfolio of tech clients that choose to invest in Ireland.

“We are delighted that a well-respected, mobile-first, Canadian company like SOTI has selected Galway as the latest location in its global expansion.

"This is a mutually beneficial relationship where Ireland will benefit from technological innovation and job creation, while SOTI will have the freedom to operate in a connected, pro-business environment.”

Digital Desk