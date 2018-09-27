Tech company to create 15 Irish jobs

A tech company in Dublin is planning to create 15 new jobs as it plans further expansion.

Envisage Cloud, a Sage systems integrator and software developer, will grow its revenues to €5 million over the next three years, more than doubling its current €2.2 million turnover.

The company will also create up to 15 additional roles in the same period across its sales, development and implementation and support teams.

Peter Bergin, CEO, Envisage Cloud

The UK will be an important area of focus for Envisage Cloud, with expansion in this market essential to its strategic development plans.

"We have had really positive experiences with our customer base in the UK and have seen a huge appetite there for more efficient and streamlined financial software solutions," said Peter Bergin, managing director/

"The UK presents major possibilities for us and so growing our sales presence in this market is a core ambition as we seek to grow demand and customers.

"Growth is robust across all industry sectors, but engineering, e-commerce, project accounting and the retail sectors have emerged as particularly strong growth areas. We have developed our services to cater for the needs of companies operating in these areas."