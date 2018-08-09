Teagasc unveils technical experts

Joe Dermody

Teagasc has named Francis Quigley as farm machinery and milking machine specialist, and Tom Fallon as a farm buildings and infrastructures specialist.

These new roles reflect the changing demands in Irish farming. The National Farm Survey 2017 showed gross annual new investment on irish farms be €835m, much of which is in farm buildings and infrastructure.

From a dairy family in Co Waterford, Francis Quigley has worked as a machinery technician in Kildalton Agricultural College. He delivered training to a wide range of students on the safe operation and maintenance of farm machinery and the design and fabrication of farm equipment since 2013.

He has also worked as a farm machinery specialist for the Irish Farmers Journal, and performed technical sales roles for a number of farm machinery companies.

He brings 15 years’ experience working with farmers on the design and construction of milking parlours and other farm buildings. He qualified in Agricultural Engineering from Tralee IT and completed a Masters in Construction Project Management in WIT.

From a farming background in Co Meath, Tom Fallon holds a Masters from UCD and has diplomas in Rural Environment Management and Farm Financial Management. He is certified as a ‘Cow Signals’ trainer.

He has been a dairy advisor in East Waterford for 28 years. During this time he has gained vast experience in building design andfarm layout. He enjoys engaging with the complexity of farmyard development.

These appointments follow the retirement of Tom Ryan after many years of dedicated service with Teagasc. Based in Kildalton, Mr Ryan provided a wealth of information for farmers and colleagues in both advisory and education services in Teagasc.