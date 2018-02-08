Taoiseach officially opens Google’s newest offices in Dublin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD today officially opened Google’s newest offices in Dublin that will serve as a home to Google’s Enterprise and Cloud teams in Dublin.

Located in the Velasco Building on Dublin’s Grand Canal, the teams will play a strategic role in helping to grow Google’s cloud and enterprise business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Velasco will also be home to an Advanced Solutions Lab where Google Cloud’s enterprise customers can co-create and develop customised solutions for their business on-site in conjunction with Google Cloud experts.

This new investment in Velasco, which has 51,000 sq ft of space brings total investment in Ireland by Google to €809m.

Google’s EMEA HQ now employs over 7,000 people and the company is now recruiting new roles for its cloud and enterprise business.

Speaking at the official opening of Velasco, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD said: “Back in 2003 there was great excitement when Google announced it was establishing its European HQ in Ireland, with the creation 200 jobs over three years. Fifteen years later, Google employs 7,000 people in Ireland, over seven locations.

“There are many strong reasons why Google chose to come to Dublin and why the company has gone from strength to strength here ever since, not least of all, our highly skilled technological workforce, our adaptability and our commitment to innovation.

“The opening of the Velasco Building represents the next stage of Google’s relationship with Ireland and represents a major strategic investment in cloud computing here. The Government is committed to creating a supportive ecosystem to secure a share of the rapidly growing tech industry and usher in a new wave of Cloud/AI research and development.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Google’s expanding presence in Dublin significantly strengthens the capital city’s international reputation as the technology hub of choice for leading innovators.

"This investment builds on the existing technology ecosystem in Ireland, making Ireland increasingly attractive for business growth and research and development into new technologies and services.”

