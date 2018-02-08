TalkTalk shares slump on profit warning as firm targets fibre launch

Shares in TalkTalk have tanked after the telecoms group warned over profits while unveiling plans to roll out full fibre broadband to three million homes and businesses through a joint venture with Infracapital.

The firm slashed its annual earnings outlook to between £230m (€260.65m) and £245m (€277.64m) from £270m (€305.97m) to £300m (€339.97m), sending shares sliding more than 14% during morning trading on the London Stock Exchange.

TalkTalk said £1.5bn (€1.7bn) would be invested in the new broadband company, helping to ramp up competition and shift Britain's digital infrastructure in line with major European nations.

Infracapital, an infrastructure investment arm of M&G Prudential, will take an 80% slice of the new firm and make an initial £400m (€453.30m) investment, with TalkTalk owning 20% and stumping up £100m (€113.32m).

The move comes as TalkTalk tapped investors for £200m (€226.65m) to shore up its balance sheet, help drive customer growth and underpin its fibre investment plans.

The share placing will be 19.99% of existing share capital, with executive chairman Charles Dunstone and other top-level bosses taking up to £40m (€45.33m).

However, the firm said it would have to cut its dividend to 2.5p in order to fund the investment drive.

Charles said: "By signing heads of terms with Infracapital we are making good progress towards putting TalkTalk at the heart of Britain's fibre future by building a full fibre network, bringing faster, more reliable internet to millions of homes and businesses.

"Looking ahead we see real opportunity to continue growing the core business whilst also investing in full fibre.

"We have therefore strengthened our balance sheet and temporarily reduced our dividend to take full advantage of the opportunities available."

The firm also gave a performance update, with customer numbers rising by 37,000 in the third quarter, compared with 26,000 in the quarter before.

Churn levels - the rate of customers moving to another provider - dropped to 1.3% over the three-month period in contrast to 1.6% in 2017.

Chief executive Tristia Harrison said the outlook for next year was "positive" and was on track for 15% earnings growth.

She added: "We said our priority for the year was growth and we are delivering it.

"In Q3 we built on the strong customer growth over the first half with another material step-up in net adds, the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in the retail and B2B businesses."

Shares in TalkTalk also slumped in November after the telecoms group dived to a half-year loss and warned over profits as it took a hit from efforts to secure more customers.

The FTSE 250 firm booked a loss of £75m (€84.99m) for the six months to the end of September, down from a £30m (€34m) profit for the period last year.

Digital Minister Matt Hancock said: "We strongly welcome this commitment by TalkTalk to take full fibre broadband to three million homes and businesses in the UK.

"This investment will make significant strides in giving Britain the connectivity we need to be fit for the future."

- PA