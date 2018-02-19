Survey finds very few Irish SMEs preparing for life after Brexit

Irish businesses are looking to expand in France and Germany as Brexit looms.

An AIB survey of Small and Medium Size Enterprises however shows only a small number of companies have a plan in place.

Just 6% of SMEs in the Republic and 2% in the North are prepared for Britain's exit from the EU.

Head of Business Banking at AIB Catherine Moroney says some firms are looking beyond the UK in the future.

She said: "Two most popular markets that Irish SMEs are looking at are France and Germany, and that makes sense.

"They are culturally the same, business can be slightly different, they are also trading in euros, so that takes that issue out of it."