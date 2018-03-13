Survey finds many Irish people prefer going to shops rather than buying online

A new online shopping study shows that many Irish people still prefer going into stores than buying on the internet.

However, accountancy firm PWC has found that many are not happy with the quality of shop assistants.

Up to 49% of those who took part in the survey said assistants do not know enough about what they are selling.

Nearly half, 46%, of Irish consumers said that they shop in-store at least weekly or more often.

Owen McFeely, Director at PwC Ireland Retail & Consumer Practice, said: "Traditional retailers could be at an advantage as shopping behaviour in stores shifts more to the experience rather than just shopping, but the survey suggests more training of in-store staff is needed.

"The increasing trend of shopping with a mobile device also creates significant opportunities for retailers to become fully 'interconnected'.

"The trick will be how to optimise the interplay of the in-store shopping experience with mobile and social platforms while ensuring a seamless 'last mile' experience."

According to the survey, a quarter (25%) of Irish consumers shop online weekly or more frequently, rising to 38% for 25- to 34-year-olds, with more than 60% never having shopped online for DIY, grocery, furniture, homeware and household appliances.

Mr McFeely, said: "Given that online shopping will only increase, it is really important for Irish retailers to build and enhance their online platforms to ensure that online shopping is as seamless and secure as possible.

"The survey also points to the fact that many Irish consumers are happy to pay for same-day delivery and this may be an area for consideration."