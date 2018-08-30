Survey finds almost 75% of farmers have seen their insurance costs rise

Almost three-quarters of farmers say their insurance costs have gone up this year, according to a survey conducted by the Irish Farmers Journal.

That is despite an increase in providers of farm insurance in the Irish market.

The survey reveals three in 10 people have changed their insurance provider in the last three years.

While FBD still has the largest share, new entrants such as Zurich and Axa are making inroads, with almost a quarter of respondents saying they have their insurance with these two companies.