SuperValu to introduce solar panels to 30 stores in €3m investment

SuperValu has announced today that it plans to introduce solar panels to up to 30 of its stores over the next two years as part of a €3m investment.

The retailer will install the energy-efficient PV panels to its store network to honour its commitment to reduce energy consumption across its shops by 20% over the next two years.

Pictured at the launch at SuperValu Fermoy are (from left) Daniel Murphy Sustainability Manager, SuperValu and Michael Riordan, SuperValu Fermoy.

Once installed, the solar PV panels will generate electricity that will feed directly into the electricity supply to the store, offsetting some 60,000 kg of CO² annually per store, SuperValue said.

Some of the electricity will also be used to supply energy to electric car charging points at selected stores.

Speaking at the launch of the plan at SuperValu Fermoy, Cork, Daniel Murphy, Sustainability Manager, SuperValu, said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of SuperValu’s plan to introduce solar panels to 30 stores.

It will greatly reduce energy consumption across the store network and means that SuperValu retailers serve their communities in a more sustainable manner.

While SuperValu stores in Baltinglass and Portlaoise installed solar panels in recent years, the outlet Fermoy is the first SuperValu store in the country to install solar PV panels as part of the sustainability initiative.

To assist with the project, retailer Michael Riordan received grant funding for the project under the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Better Energy Communities grant scheme.

Speaking at his store in Fermoy, Mr Riordan said: “As a retailer who works and lives in Fermoy, I am passionate about supporting local charities and sporting organisations. I am also conscious that as a business with deep roots in Fermoy, Riordan’s needs to reduce its impact on the local community.

"This is why I am delighted to install solar panels to SuperValu Fermoy. It will greatly reduce the store’s energy consumption, but more importantly, it will help to make Fermoy a great place for future generations to work and live.”

