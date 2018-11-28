SuperValu, Centra and SEAI contribute over €350k to charities and community groups to improve energy efficiency

Enable Ireland and the Simon Community, along with eight local charities from around the country, received a substantial investment of €353,000 from eight SuperValu and Centra stores and the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland).

This national retrofit programme upgrades store and community buildings and facilities to meet high standards of energy efficiency and renewable energy usage, with an aim of reducing energy costs, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions year on year.

This significant investment and resulting energy upgrades have not only put money back into the pockets of these causes due to reduced yearly energy bills but have also resulted in more comfortable conditions for those using these premises.

As a result of the scheme, Enable Ireland installed six air-to-water heat pumps that replaced the existing gas-fired system, as well as installing a new high-efficiency condensing gas boiler at their Sandymount Avenue location.

Three Simon Community buildings in Castleknock and Drimnagh, Dublin and Maynooth, Kildare, used their store and SEAI funding to install new attic and external wall insulation along with new boiler and heating controls.

Sinéad O’Keeffe, partnerships & philanthropy manager with Enable Ireland said, “This is a fantastic initiative and we are extremely grateful to Musgrave, each of the SuperValu and Centra retailers involved and the SEAI for their extensive contribution to Enable Ireland.

"We work incredibly hard to support Irish families living with disabilities, providing services such as clinical assessment, respite and family support, so such substantial annual savings as a result of this scheme will make a huge difference to our organisation.”

A further eight local community groups and organisations were also chosen by a select number of SuperValu retailers as benefactors of this scheme:

Ballincollig GAA Club, Ballincollig Rugby Club, Wilton Park House and Bishopstown House (nominated by Quish’s SuperValu Ballincollig)

Midleton Scout Hall and Midleton GAA Club (nominated by Hurley’s SuperValu Midleton)

Passage West GAA Club (nominated by Musgrave Market Place Cork)

St Mary’s Rugby Club (nominated by Garvey’s SuperValu Corbally)

The SuperValu and Centre stores involved are leading by example, showcasing energy efficient technologies in their own stores as a result of heavy investment in energy upgrades to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Daniel Murphy, sustainability manager for SuperValu and Centra commented, “We have an ongoing commitment to creating a sense of togetherness and energy reduction within our local communities and we firmly believe that this should begin in our own stores.

"We hope that our contribution and that of our retailers and the SEAI, who we are delighted to partner with, helps Enable Ireland, the Simon Community and all the other local groups and organisations involved to generate much-needed savings that will allow them to continue their fantastic work.”

John Randles, head of delivery with SEAI explained: “Awareness of energy and environmental issues is now more integral than ever, and in order to create and maintain sustainable communities, each and every one of us must play our part.”

“SEAI works with communities by offering grant support for much needed energy upgrades...

"This project is a great example of businesses reaching out to help charities in their community and we congratulate all who participated.”