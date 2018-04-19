SuperValu brings in fully compostable bags

SuperValu has introduced fully compostable and biodegradable bags for use by customers in 70 of its stores.

It is part of a strategy to reduce packaging and make 100% of its Own Brand and fresh produce packaging become recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

The retailer said it is committed to minimising the use of plastic by eliminating, reducing and replacing conventional plastics.

The compostable bags are designed to replace the use of plastic bags within the fruit and veg section with customers using the bags to purchase loose produce.

They are being trialled in around 70 SuperValu stores and the retailer hopes to make them available across their entire store network.

The free-of-charge compostable produce bags are designed to be breathable to help preserve fruit and veg placed into the bag.

They can also be filled with food waste after use and placed in the brown bin for compostable disposal.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu, said: “The introduction of compostable produce bags is an important step for SuperValu as part of an overall commitment to reduce the use of plastics across our supply chain and is part of our broader sustainability strategy to leave a positive impact on the communities that we operate in every day.

"We recognise that this is an important issue for our consumers and for the health of the planet.”