SuperValu announce 210 new jobs after posting record sales

SuperValu is to open three new stores and create 210 jobs this year.

The grocery giant will also revamp 50 stores across the country as part of a €40m investment.

The announcement comes as SuperValu revealed it recorded sales of €2.7bn last year - a new record.

Martin Kelleher, SuperValu Managing Director, said: “Despite a highly competitive grocery market, SuperValu continues to grow and our focus for 2018 will be to build on this momentum by continuing to deliver the best combination of value, customer service and quality fresh food in the market.

"By differentiating ourselves from the competition, particularly through our unrivalled commitment to Irish suppliers, SuperValu will continue to be a destination shop as we have products on shelf that cannot be bought elsewhere.”

“SuperValu has been ideally placed to take advantage of a heightened interest in health and food provenance due to our leadership in fresh. We bring the best of fresh, quality Irish produce to consumers with a tailored, local offer in every store.

"We have butcher counters in store and our fresh meat is 100% Irish, so we lead the market in terms of quality food that consumers can trust.”