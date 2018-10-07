SuperValu and Centra win big at Blas Na hEireann awards

Musgrave Retail Brands are delighted to have won 123 Blas Na hEireann awards at the annual awards ceremony in Dingle yesterday across the SuperValu and Centra brands.

SuperValu picked up 30 awards for its’ own brand range of products, winning 12 Gold, 8 Silver and 9 bronze including a Chef’s Larder Ward.

SuperValu’s Patricia Foley left with producer Sarah Hennessy from Durrus Cheese in Cork who won an award at the 11th annual Blas na hEireann awards at the National Irish Food Awards that took place in Dingle at the weekend.

SuperValu’s Food Academy producers went home with 79 awards, 24 Gold, 25 Silver and 30 Bronze.

SuperValu was the only retailer to feature and win an award in the Chef’s Larder category and won for its Signature Tastes Irish Hampshire Smoked Ham Fillet.

Centra picked up 15 awards, 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze with the newly Inspired by Centra range scooping 8 awards including a Gold award for its Inspired by Centra Irish Angus Sirloin Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter.

SuperValu and Centra’s Moo'd Ice cream also won a Silver Award, a product that has been carefully handcrafted by Irish experts and enthusiasts. In recent years, SuperValu has enjoyed continued success at Blas Na hEireann awards, with over 333 accolades received in the last three years alone.

Now in its 11th year, the Blas Na hEireann awards are recognised as the biggest annual competition for quality Irish produce across the island of Ireland.

SuperValu’s achievement this year cements its position as Ireland’s leading quality food retailer offering true value for money to consumers. Hundreds of products were entered in to the prestigious food awards this year – with those nominated hoping to go home with Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards across 100 food and drink categories.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have to win so many awards at this year’s Blas Na hEireann awards – over 110 in total; 30 for our Own Brand range and 79 awards for our Food Academy producers.

These awards are a real endorsement of our commitment and passion to sourcing the very best quality, innovative and local produce for our customers.

"We’re very proud that SuperValu and so many of our superb local producers have received the recognition they deserve at these prestigious awards."

- Digital Desk