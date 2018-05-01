Supermacs boss considering using robots and drones to tackle staff shortages
01/05/2018 - 08:21:19Back to Drone technology Business Home
The owner of Supermacs is looking at using robots and drones to tackle potential staff shortages.
In an RTÉ interview, Pat McDonagh has said he is planning to automate certain tasks in order to expand the business.
The Galway man says robots are already cooking pizzas and fries in the US "and that's the way it's going to go."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here