Supermacs announce 300 new jobs

The group that owns Supermacs has announced the creation of 300 new jobs.

200 of them are based at three new restaurants being opened in Wexford, Waterford and Kinnegad in Co. Westmeath.

The other 100 will follow the redevelopment of the Athlone Springs Hotel, the Castle Oaks House Hotel in Limerick and Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise.

Supermacs said a major recruitment drive is now underway.

They are looking for managers, chefs and staff across catering and retail.