Supermac’s announces 400 jobs and six new stores with three in Cork

Fast food chain Supermac’s has announced the creation of 400 new jobs.



The company is set to open six new outlets in the coming months.



It will bring the number of Supermac’s outlets to 114.



Three stores will open in Cork - one on the Bandon Road, another in Ballyvollane and Glanmire.



The other three stores will open in Balbriggan Co Dublin, Donegal town and Naas, Co Kildare.

