Sunday Business Post appoints interim and deputy editors

The Sunday Business Post has appointed an Interim Editor and a Deputy Editor.

The CEO of the newspaper, Siobhan Lennon, said that Emmet Oliver will be the paper's Interim Editor and Susan Mitchell will become Deputy Editor.

Ms Lennon said: "Emmet is one of the country’s most experienced journalists with a long experience at the forefront of business journalism in particular Print and Broadcast journalism.

"He began his career at The Irish Times, where he served in a number of senior roles and where he was a member of the paper’s Editorial Committee. He has also worked in broadcasting and with Bloomberg in London covering multiple sectors, including transport and airlines.

"He is a former Business Editor at the Sunday Tribune and Deputy Business Editor of the Irish Independent. He has also worked in recent years outside journalism, including as Director of Global Communications at IDA Ireland, and in the biotech industry at BioMarin."

Ms Lennon said that Susan Mitchell has "an exceptional reputation as an astute and insightful commentator on current affairs and Ireland’s healthcare system".

She said: "Susan is one of the most high profile journalists in the country. She has been Health Editor of The Sunday Business Post for the past four years and has won numerous journalism awards and recently won the award for News Analysis at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2018.

"She is a regular contributor to current affairs programmes on radio and television."

- Digital Desk