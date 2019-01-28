Summit to focus on growing opportunities for businesses in Asia

Asia offers great opportunities for Irish exporters, industry and businesses in a changing landscape post Brexit, an expert on the region has said.

The chief executive of Ireland’s only Asian think-tank, Asia Matters, said in excess of 20% of new foreign direct investment into Ireland was coming from Asia. Cork native Martin Murray was speaking at the launch of the fifth Asia Matters Cork Business Summit, which takes place on May 23 and 24, in partnership with Cork City Council, Cork Co Council, Cork Institute of Technology and Cork Chamber.

The event will focus on the unique role of Cork in driving strategic partnerships between China and Ireland, according to Asia Matters.

Mr Murray said it was important that Ireland diversifies into new global markets.

Asia now holds 40% global wealth and 60% of global consumers who require quality products and services, he added.

There are expanding markets in which Ireland can strongly compete

The opening day of the summit will take place at CIT on the theme of Cork as a globally connected business centre.

Day two the focus will switch to agri-food, moving to Teagasc Moorepark Research Centre near Fermoy, in North Cork, where the morning session will concentrate on driving partnership in China-Ireland food and agri-business.

The afternoon will see a visit to the Dairygold complex at Mitchelstown.