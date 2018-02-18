Study finds discontent among workers over salaries and work-life balance
More than half of Irish workers plan on switching jobs in the coming year.
The Sunday Business Post says 51% of people are planning on leaving with salary and work-life balance big factors in their decision.
More than 40% of those surveyed feel they do not have a good work-life balance in their current job.
The study also found almost 60% of people were unhappy with their salary.
