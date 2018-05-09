Strong performance from TV3 helps Virgin Media's revenues increase in Ireland

Virgin Media has announced that its total revenues, including broadcast, in Ireland grew by 11.6% to €109m in the first three months of 2018 when compared to the same period last year.

They have also reported that the ended the quarter with 1,061,600 cable and mobile subscriptions.

Commenting on the Q1 results Ewan Dunbar, Finance Director, said: “Virgin Media’s multi-year network expansion programme, Project Lightning, is bringing Ireland’s fastest broadband and the best connected entertainment experience to more and more customers in towns and cities across the country.

“Our broadcasting team in TV3 also delivered a very strong performance with a 15% year-on-year increase in channel viewership and strong growth in advertising revenue in Q1.

"These impressive results were fueled by an exceptionally strong programme schedule including the

NatWest Six Nations Rugby, Ireland’s Got Talent and extended news coverage of Storm Emma in early March.”

- Digital Desk